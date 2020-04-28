Belles soccer ushering in new play style for 2020 season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State soccer is working on a new play style ahead of the 2020 season.

Belles Head Coach Travis McCorkle said the team was in the process of learning a new system before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did get to have the practice part of our spring,” McCorkle said. “We had been working on a lot of things to kind of change a little bit of the style that we play.”

Angelo State graduated forwards Ally Warren and Trenadey Scott, who combined to score seven goals last season. In 2018, Scott led the Lone Star Conference with 18 goals scored.

Both Warren and Scott were speedy threats up front, which McCorkle said made the team predictable in crunch time.

“We’ve had these girls up front that had amazing speed,” McCorkle said. “So, what would happen with out team, when you have a player that’s extremely fast… you’re like ‘okay, hit that player all the time.’ We became in some ways predictable.”

“I think what we did this spring was lay the ground work to kind of change a little bit of the way we play,” McCorkle added. “We’re not going to have Trenadey and we’re not going to have Ally.”

The Belles finished sixth in the LSC last season (12-5-2, 8-4-1) and failed to make the national tournament following a first round exit to Lubbock Christian in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

“I think what we want to do is go into the season with a better mindset and more focused,” McCorkle said. “I would almost say maybe a little bit of redemption, but not redemption in the way most people think of it.”

ASU will display 10 new faces when its season begins on Sept. 4 at home against Colorado Christian.

“We need to prove to everybody in the conference and the new conference who were are,” McCorkle said. “I don’t think we did that with every team [last year].”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the ASU Soccer Field.

