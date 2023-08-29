SAN ANGELO, TX. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Angelo State women’s soccer team was out on the pitch taking in final preparations ahead of their season opener Thursday night at home.

The Belles are looking to stay red hot in openers, as they have won seven straight games on opening day, dating back to the 2015 season when they drew against Adams State.

Angelo State head coach Travis McCorkle enters his 16th year at the helm, with some players back from last year’s squad, but also a lot of new faces as well which makes playing everyone early on a key for the Belles.

“We realize it’s early in the season so we do need to make sure that we get some players that are in for right now today, in that role as the second best or third best. We do want to get in some of those number two’s in for sure in our games this weekend because fatigue is going to be a factor. We play two games with one day off in between so we are going to have to get deep in that roster for sure on Saturday,” said McCorkle.

With a lot of new faces, it’s the veterans that have stepped up making sure that the Belles maintain the same standards of finishing top in the conference, as well as clinching a berth in the National Tournament come mid-November.

“We can put in as much work as we can on the field, but it’s about understanding each other and how we play because everyone has different strengths and everybody has different weaknesses and it’s about playing to those strengths and helping work through and supporting each other when there are those weaknesses individually and as a team,” said midfielder Madison Maxey.

The Belles open the season at home Thursday against Central Oklahoma, and then are back in action Saturday afternoon at home as well against East Central.