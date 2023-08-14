SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the clock struck midnight on Monday morning, the Angelo State soccer team held their first practice ahead of the 2023 season.

A mixed group of returners and new faces for Belles head coach Travis McCorkle, that hopes to continue building the standard of Angelo State women’s soccer, competing for a conference championship, and making a run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I want to see the returners try and set the standard so it puts a little pressure on them and I am hoping the new players really put their best foot forward and show the rest of the team that I value you and this is why I killed myself in the 100 degrees this summer getting ready for this so hopefully they are excited about that and do a good job tonight of representing themselves and what they can hopefully do for us in the season,” said McCorkle.

The Belles kick off the 2023 season at home on August 31st at home against Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m.