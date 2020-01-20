Belles Soccer Gabby Villagrand selected to Panama’s 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying team

BIG NEWS – congratulations to ASU’s @gabbyvillagrand being selected to Panama National Team for Women’s Olympic Qualifying in Houston at the end of January. pic.twitter.com/rKwM1aBce4 — Belles Soccer (@BellesSoccer) January 18, 2020

SAN ANGELO– A life long dream of playing for a National Team has come true to Gabby Villagrand.

The Sophomore Midfielder from Spring, Texas was called up to Panama’s 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying team. The Tournament she will compete in will take place at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

“It’s just really exciting that I get to be home where all my family is and everything,” Villagrand said. “I’m playing against girls that I’ve looked up to since I was younger. I don’t think I’ve really processed it yet.”

Panama’s first game will be against Costa Rica at 5:00 p.m.

