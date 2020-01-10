Belles set for showdown with No. 2 Lubbock Christian

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Basketball team will hit the road for a Lone Star Conference showdown against No. 2 Lubbock Christian.

The Lady Chaps (13-0, 7-0 LSC) beat the Belles (8-3, 5-2 LSC) in their first meeting this season on November 23rd, 75-64. ASU is 0-5 against LCU.

Tip-off will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th, at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

