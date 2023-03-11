SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s basketball team had a three-point lead at the half against UT Tyler Saturday night, but a big third quarter by the Patriots would be the difference as the Belles season ended in the South Central Regional semifinals, falling to Tyler 71-61.

Despite the loss, a big night from behind the three-point line for Belles Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant who led all scorers with 23 points, 12 of those from deep range. Former Wall Lady Hawk Sawyer Lloyd added 12 points for ASU.

The Belles finished the season with a 26-7 record.