SAN ANGELO, TX. — In between games one and two of Angelo State baseball’s series with West Texas A&M, the Belles soccer team received their tournament championship rings.

The Belles, who entered the tournament as the six seed, ran the table, defeating Texas Woman’s, Texas A&M Commerce, and then Dallas Baptist.

“This one was special just because it was my last one. this group was the one that I wanted to have for my last season. We went out strong, and made it the farthest in our NCAA Tournament that we have ever made it before so that’s what made it so special because it was my last one,” said senior Kylie Hampton.