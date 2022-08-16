SAN ANGELO, TX — Since Kira Miller stepped on campus back in 2018 at Angelo State, she made her presence known right away on the pitch.

In her freshmen season, Miller set the all-time single-season record in saves with 114, and saw her name inserted in the record book for most wins with 11, and a 5.43 saves per game mark.

Since then, Miller has seen her name added to the season leader in minutes played with 2,143, the longest shut-out streak in program history at 412 minutes in 2020, a perfect save percentage in 2020 (minimum five games), third in goals-against average in her career at 0.91, and now sits 54 saves away from breaking the all-time record.

“I can’t think of any better way to end my career as a soccer player. To break that record I would love to be up there and want to be a person that one of the younger players in the future looks up too, and want to be like her or I want to break her record. I want to motivate people that I’ve never met before to be better athletes,” said Miller.

“Well the nice thing about it from a coaching perspective is you never have to think about that player. You don’t have to watch everything she is doing and trying to figure out where are the mistakes, or things we need to clean up and you trust them that they know what to do,” said Head Coach Travis McCorkle.

Miller and company kick-off the 2022 season next Thursday on the road against Colorado Christian.