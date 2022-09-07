SAN ANGELO, TX — Former Belles soccer All-American Avery McNeme is now transitioning from a standout on the pitch, to a coaching role with the team.

McNeme, who broke many program records during her five years wearing the gold and blue for ASU, is now a graduate assistant pursuing her master’s degree in coaching, hoping one day to be on the sidelines permanently when her studies are done.

“It’s definitely different from the sideline having to watch the game but I feel like I can add things coaching-wise because I once was a player not that long ago so I know what it feels like to be in the game. I can add to the physical part of the game like coaching them actually in tactics and stuff like that and the mental part of the game too,” said McNeme.