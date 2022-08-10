SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fall sports all around the campus of Angelo State University getting underway this week, including the Belle volleyball team who will look a bit different this season.

ASU only brings back five returners including Grace White, Elsa Lamphere and Jaedyn Woolley from last season’s team that saw them go 24-5 overall, 16-1 in the Lone Star Conference including a regular season championship before making it back to the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach said it best, we are not a rebuild team, we are a reload team and just show everybody that we are going to continue to be that big team in the conference and we want to show the new girls that this is what Belle volleyball is,” said Belles outside hitter Elsa Lamphere.

The Belles get their season started August 26th in the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational.