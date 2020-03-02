Belles Head Coach Nate Harris talks ‘Megabowl’ showdown with Midwestern State

SAN ANGELO– The Lone Star Conference Basketball Tournament begins this week and the Angelo State Belles will host Midwestern State in a first round game at the Junell Center on Tuesday. The Belles clinched the No. 6 seed and the Mustangs are the No. 11 seed.

The Mustangs (11-15, 9-13 LSC) beat the Belles (17-9, 14-8) in their one meeting in the regular season 76-64 on December 19th. ASU shot 7-of-31 from three-point range and had 18 turnovers in that game.

De’Anira Moore recorded a double-double in that game with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Belles Head Coach Nate Harris says it’s crucial to feed the ball to Moore early in their game against the Mustangs Tuesday night.

“We have to have an earlier commitment to getting the ball to Dee,” Harris said. “That game it took us too long to get her going. She didn’t get a touch for long chunks of the first quarter. We just got to find a way to get her the rock earlier.”

Tip-off between Midwestern State and Angelo State is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Junell Center. The winner will face the No. 3 seed, Lubbock Christian, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

More Stories for you

• Season Pass Ep. 27: Veribest, Mason advance to State Tournament; No. 1 Rams tested by No. 14 Buffs

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• KLST Player of the Week: Seginowich becomes Mr. Walk-off in series win over Buffs

SAN ANGELO — Senior catcher Nick Seginowich of the top-ranked Angelo State baseball team is this week’s KLST Player o…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams beat Buffs in walk-off fashion in extras

SAN ANGELO– No. 1 Angelo State Baseball beat No. 14 West Texas A&M in the series finale 9-8 on Sunday at Foster Field….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams end season with win over Falcons

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State defeated UT Permian Basin 92-67 behind 26 points from junior guard Paul Williams. The R…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles down Falcons to close regular season

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles ended the regular season with an 86-79 win over UT Permian Basin. Senior f…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams split doubleheader with WT; suffer first loss

SAN ANGELO — No. 1 Angelo State split its doubleheader against Lone Star Conference rival No. 14 West Texas A&M at…