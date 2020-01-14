Belles HC Nate Harris on loss to No. 2 Lady Chaps: ‘We were out of bodies, out of energy’

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State Belles Head Coach Nate Harris reacts to Saturday’s 69-52 loss to No. 2 Lubbock Christian.

