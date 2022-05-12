SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State belles softball would fall Thursday afternoon 6-5 in 13 innings in their opener of South Central Regional

The Belles would get a brilliant performance inside the circle from Genesis Armendariz threw 12 innings for ASU, throwing 176 pitcher. Her 12 innings is a new school record, besting the previous record of 11 innings by Kenedy Urbany back in 2014.

The Belles will face eight-seed Colorado Christian tomorrow at 3 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will then play at 6 p.m. against the loser of UT Tyler/LCU, also in an elimination game.