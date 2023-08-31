SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s soccer team began the 2023 season Thursday night, and earned a draw thanks to a last-second equalizer by Shaelyn Ward.

The Belles would trail 2-0 at the half before finding the back of the night in the second as Abby James would net the first goal of the 2023 season for ASU.

Central Oklahoma would then regain a two-goal lead in the 77th minute before the Belles would start a comeback.

In the 80th minute, Madison Maxey pulled ASU within a goal, before Shaelyn Ward would tie things up at 3 with only seconds left in the match.

The Belles are back in action Saturday afternoon at home at 1 p.m. against East Central.