SAN ANGELO, TX — Cindy Rodriguez’s goal in the 61st minute lifted Angelo State to victory over Colorado Mesa, 2-1 Thursday night at ASU Soccer Field.

The Belles would get on the board first, as Hadley Coronado found the back of the net just before the half hour mark of the match. Mesa would respond with a goal to tie things up in the second half, but four minutes later, Rodriguez provided the game-winner for the Belles.

The victory sees the Belles improve to 4-0-1 on the season. Angelo State is back in action Sunday afternoon at home against Fort Lewis.