Belles eager for opportunities ahead

SAN ANGELO– Since the NCAA and the Lone Star Conference canceled all remaining spring championships and competition due to the health threat of COVID-19, Angelo State Tennis has been adjusting to the situation and remaining optimistic.

Despite their season coming to an end at 10-1 over all, ranked No. 14 in the ITA and riding on an eight-match win streak, the Belles are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead when they can return to the court. And for now, Head Coach Chris Bizot says they need to focus on their academics and what they can control.

“Sometimes there’s just things out of our control and you know we got to fight them and keep moving forward,” Bizot said. “We got to have really strong academics and really focus on the things that matter for a lot of our girls. I think they spent a little bit more time talking to their family and making sure that they knew all the information that was going on in their own country, or even their their state.”

