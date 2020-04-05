Belles Coach Travis Scott: ‘we were getting ready to take off on a good run’

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Softball is adjusting to their season coming to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Belles ended their season 19-6 over all, ranked No.7 in the final NFCA poll, and what Head Coach Travis Scott says was the start of a good run for the team.

“Our last seven games, our offense really started to click, and getting the big hits and really started to hit for some averages,” Scott said. “I felt like we were getting ready to take off on a good run.”

