SAN ANGELO, TX. — Belles senior forward Avery McNeme was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-American Second Team. Additionally, she was named a United Soccer Coaches (USC) Second Team All-American.

McNeme finished her career with 22 goals and a program record of 34 career assists while logging over 6,341 minutes for the Belles over 92 matches and 77 starts, both program records.