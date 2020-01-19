Belles and Rams beat Greyhounds in tough road contests





PORTALES, NM– The Angelo State Belles and Rams bounced back from their losses against West Texas A&M from Thursday to beat Eastern New Mexico on the road on Saturday.

The Belles (9-5. 6-4 LSC) defeated the Greyhounds (11-5, 5-5 LSC), 70-60. But it didn’t come easy for ASU.

Eastern began a come back in the fourth quarter, cutting a 20-point deficit to five with 4:04 left to play when Jasmine Williams made second-chance layup. The senior made also finished with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Angelo State pushed their lead to eight when De’anira Moore was fouled on a jumper and made her free throw, giving the Belles a 60-52 lead.

Moore finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the double-double. She was also 9-10 from the free throw line.

The Belles will host St. Edward’s (11-5, 7-4 LSC) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd at the Junell Center.

The Rams (11-3, 7-3 LSC) beat the Greyhounds (5-10, 5-5) 74-70. Jeremy Hayes tied the game with a three at 60 with 5:56 left. From there, ASU went on a 9-0 run to create separation from the Eastern New Mexico.

Andres Ibarguen finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Collin Turner also totaled 18 points and finished with five rebounds.

The Rams will host St. Edward’s (16-1, 10-1 LSC) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd at the Junell Center.

