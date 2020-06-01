Back in time: Belles Track and Field bring home first national championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina– Angelo State Women’s Track and Field captured their first National Championship in program history on May 28th, 2010.

The Belles captured 50 points in their final six events, and dethroned the defending National Champions by 14 points, Lincoln University.

Nine total Belles were part of the National Championship team in 2010. Aisha Adams scored in every event, including 36 points in the heptathlon. Chrystal Ruiz also scored points in several events, and Andria Nussey set a school record in the 800-meter, and placed in second.

Head Coach James Reid was named the 2010 Outdoor Track and Field NCAA Division II National Women’s Head Coach of the Year by the USTFCCCA. Assistant coaches Tom Dibbern and Gary Gabriel were nationally recognized by the USTFCCCA as well.

