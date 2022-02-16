SAN ANGELO– Not many baseball players get the opportunity to have their dad as their baseball coach from the little league years, all the way up to college, but this year Aaron Walters gets that opportunity in his final season as a Ram.



The new opportunity came after longtime volunteer coach Rex Schofield retired which left an opening in the Rams coaching staff. So, Bubba Walters gets another opportunity to coach his son one last time.



“When he got to college, it was nice to have been a dad in the stands.” Walters said, “It’s been fun and it’s just been a lot of fun coaching these young men.” he adds.



Even though the duo has already had this experience in the past, the collegiate level is a whole new ballgame.



“It’s a little different because it hadn’t happened in a while,” said Aaron who has been coached by his father for most of his baseball career.



Bubba has an extensive background from playing college baseball to coaching and serving as Athletic Director for Center Point High School for several years.



Angelo State is where Walters says he has fallen back in love with the game.



While it’s not always easy to maintain a loving father-son relationship along with a demanding coach-player relationship, Walters and Aaron have made it work and will do so one last time.