SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was a historic afternoon Thursday, for the Angelo State women’s soccer program as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for their new $2.4 million soccer clubhouse.

The four-thousand-square-foot facility is the second phase of an ongoing ASU soccer complex renovation project. Since the program began in 1996, the Belles and their opponents have had to use locker rooms and athletic training areas in the ASU Junell Center.

“If you are a recruit coming here, they will see that this is a place that values soccer. There are so many great things with the facility, with the stuff for the fans all of that stuff that a recruit can’t help but say this is important and they are the real deal and that’s what we want to convey to those recruits, and to our fans and to everyone that might be associated with the program,” said Belles head coach Travis McCorkle.

The first phase of the renovation project featured the installation of stadium seating, a covering steel canopy, a modular press box, and related infrastructure. The additional seating has significantly increased the complex’s capacity, previously about 500 fans.