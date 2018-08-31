Local Sports

Anna Pickett Taking a Step Towards Bobsledding Dream 08-30-18

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 10:53 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:53 PM CDT

San Angelo, TX - Former Wall Lady Hawk, Anna Pickett, dreams about becoming an Olympian for U.S. Bobsledding.

In July, Anna attended a scouting camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to take that step towards her dream.

