Anna Pickett Taking a Step Towards Bobsledding Dream 08-30-18
San Angelo, TX - Former Wall Lady Hawk, Anna Pickett, dreams about becoming an Olympian for U.S. Bobsledding.
In July, Anna attended a scouting camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to take that step towards her dream.
