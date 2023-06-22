SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball catcher Tyler Boggs has been named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team.

Boggs, a Grand Junction, Colorado native helped the Rams to the top fielding percentage in all of Division II, allowing just one error on the season in 325 putouts throwing out 15 of the 19 runners who tried to steal a base.

“It’s hard to process. That was something, not even that award specifically, just even the National Championship I don’t think it’s set in on me. To have this on top of that is an amazing feeling. I’ve prided myself on being a defensive catcher and I think that this award shows that,” said Boggs.

Boggs also finished the year hitting .347 with 28 RBIs and 29 runs scored for the Rams at the plate.