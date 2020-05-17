Angelo State’s Cinco Boone reflects on personal impact from Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS–Ever since he was five years old, Angelo State Men’s Basketball head Coach Cinco Boone was inspired by Michael Jordan. He loved watching him play, wearing his jersey, collecting anything and everything Chicago Bulls related for his room. By the time Coach Boone was in the 7th grade, he knew he wanted to be a basketball coach.

“It just set me on the path, and I tell people all the time that I was fortunate that I made the decision when I was in 7th grade what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I wanted to coach.”

Originally, Boone thought he was going to be coaching high school while teaching mathematics as well. But as he grew older, he realized the college basketball was the direction he wanted to go.

“The older that I got, college basketball just kinda called my name. I valued the relationships in recruiting and just kinda doing it full time.”

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary is a 10-part series that offers a glimpse into the life of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bull dynasty. It was released early and began airing on April 19th, becoming part of a Sunday night routine for sports fans and non-sports fans. For Boone, every episode has been a time for him to reflect on memories of watching Michael play when he was growing up.

“He just fostered the love of the game into me and is just, I mean, I didn’t miss a game.”

Boone said he also saw Michael Jordan play in person twice in Dallas when the Mavericks hosted the Chicago Bulls. Once in 1991 with his Dad. Then again in 1996/1997, which is a moment he will never forget when he watching the players warm up.

“There were about 20 of us kids there and I said, hey Mike can I get an autograph, and he said, I can’t right now I gotta go get dressed. So Mike has actually said one sentence to me before, so count that as a victory.”

