SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State men’s basketball team hosted its annual elite camp. The coaching staff uses this camp as a recruiting tool for the program.
Over 40 High School athletes got the opportunity to get their name out there while also getting the opportunity to be evaluated by the coaching staff. |
Hear from head coach Cinco Boone and associate head coach David Lewis on what they hope to get out of the camp in the video above.
Angelo State Basketball held annual camp
