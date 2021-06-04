Angelo State hires Alesha Ellis as next head women’s basketball coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Athletics announced the hiring of ex-Wayland Baptist coach Alesha Ellis as the next head coach of the women’s basketball program Friday morning.



“I cannot tell you how excited I am to be the next head women’s basketball coach at Angelo State,” Ellis said in an Angelo State press release. “It is a place that I am familiar with and have a ton of respect for. I am anxious to get with all of the players and start building a championship team.”



Ellis spent the last eight seasons at the helm for the Flying Queens, compiling a .759 winning percentage. While at Wayland Baptist, Ellis led the program to the NAIA Tournament every year she was head coach and recorded 19 or more wins every season.



The four-time Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year helped the Flying Queens to the top of the conference standings, posting a 31-2 record in 2019-2020 while going 13-1 this year.



According to ASU Athletics, Ellis guided Wayland Baptist to one of its greatest seasons in 2017-18, finishing with a 27-7 overall record while advancing to the semifinal round of the NAIA National Championship.



“I want to thank Wayland Baptist University for everything they have done for me, because with them this would not be possible,” Ellis said. “They will always be family to me.”



Ellis is replacing Nate Harris who left the Rambelles after two season to become an assistant coach in his home state at the University of Montana.



Last season, the Rambelles basketball program finished 1-13 overall.



“My family and I are so thankful that God has opened the door for us, and I want to thank James Reid and President Hawkins for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity,” Ellis said. “I am looking forward to meeting the people of San Angelo and the surrounding areas, and also the entire Ram family.”

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video