SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State football team was picked to repeat as Lone Star Conference champions in 2023, as announced Thursday afternoon during the LSC Media Day.

The Rams totaled 241 points, collecting 25 of the 27 first-place votes. The poll is voted on by LSC head coaches, sports information directors, and media members.

ASU finished 2022 with a 12-1 overall record including an unbeaten record in conference play before reaching the NCAA Division II Championship quarterfinals for the second straight year.

The Rams also had two players named the LSC Preseason Players to Watch List in linebacker Eric Rascoe, named to the defensive team after leading ASU with 69 tackles last year, and wide receiver Zorhan Rideaux who collected 388 receiving yards on 28 receptions last season.

2023 LSC Football Preseason Poll

1 – Angelo State (25) – 241 total votes

2 – Central Washington (1) – 198 total votes

3 – Texas A&M Kingsville – 174 total votes

4 – Midwestern State – 147 total votes

5 – West Texas A&M – 123 total votes

6 – Western Oregon (1) – 118 total votes

7 – UT Permian Basin – 98 total votes

8 – Eastern New Mexico – 59 total votes

9 – Western New Mexico – 57 total votes