SAN ANGELO, TX. — The season may be five months away, but fans across the Concho Valley got their first look at the Angelo State football team during their annual spring game on Saturday.

“Last year was a great run for a very good football program, but this is a different group of guys as a surrounding. We brought a couple kids in this semester, and our young kids are really starting to develop and we lost a lot of good football players off last year’s team. That part of it was as special as it was, but we are looking forward to the next one. We have to move forward and you can’t hang your hat on something you did in the past you have to celebrate that and be excited about it and hopefully it builds to what is coming in the future,” said Rams head coach Jeff Girsch.

The team, coming off one of their best seasons in program history, gets their season kicked off September 1st when they host Chadron State at LeGrand Stadium.