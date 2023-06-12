SAN ANGELO, TX. — In the video above, we look back on the Angelo State baseball’s 2023 National Championship celebration from on the field in Cary, North Carolina. Sound bites include head coach Kevin Brooks, outfielders Thomas Cain and Jacob Guerrero, and pitcher Aaron Munson.
