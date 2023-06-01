SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-seeded Angelo State Rams baseball team will begin the opening round against sixth-seed Southern New Hampshire Sunday Afternoon. A handful of new Rams will be competing in the Division II College World Series for the first time, but six players are no strangers to Cary, North Carolina.

First basemen Jordan Williams, outfielder Jackson Hardy, second basemen Reese Johnson, outfielder Thomas Cain, starting pitcher Aaron Munson, and catcher Tyler Boggs are on the Cary roster for the third straight year for Angelo State.

“It’s awesome. It’s also great to have these guys going for the first time. To get there is something special. It was our goal to get there, but our goal is not done. We still have bigger goals on the rise, but to go there three times is very cool. I was thinking about it, and I made some calls, and some people told me that we are going to look back and say this is awesome, but If I look back and I have a National Champion ring, it would be a lot sweeter,” said Angelo State outfielder Thomas Cain.

Coverage from Cary, North Carolina, and the College World Series begins Friday on KLST, ahead of the third-seeded Rams opening round game against sixth-seeded Southern New Hampshire on Sunday, slated for a 12:30 p.m. central time first pitch.