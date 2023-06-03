CARY, NC. — Saturday morning, the Rams took time away from preparation ahead of their game to give back to the community of Cary.

The Rams participated in a Miracle League game with elementary students with the Miracle League of the Triangle.

“I did this sort of thing back in high school, and really enjoyed it so it’s fun out here to help the kids play the game we all love and let them experience what we experience in the field. We’ve been here for a couple of days now and we are acclimated we’ve just been trying to soak it all in and we are starting to get ready to play tomorrow and it’s going to be a great time,” said Rams second basemen Austin Beck.

Following their Miracle League Game, Angelo State returned to the USA Baseball Training Complex for one final practice ahead of game one Sunday afternoon.

The Rams open the Division II Baseball College World Series against Southern New Hampshire for the second straight year. ASU is the third seed this season, while the Penmen are the sixth seed.

Angelo State enters the contest with a 52-9 overall record, while SNHU is 42-11. Game time is set for 12:30 C.T. Sunday afternoon.

