CARY, N.C. — As the Angelo State baseball team preps for their winner’s bracket game Tuesday night, the Rams got to take part in a special practice at Duke University Monday afternoon.

Before practice, players and coaches got to sightsee around campus, specifically Cameron Indoor Stadium and Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium to take pictures and shoot a couple of jumpers on the basketball floor.

After that, it was back to business for the Rams, who defeated Southern New Hampshire Monday afternoon 2-1 to punch their ticket to the winner’s bracket game Tuesday night in Cary.

“I got to go to Cameron Indoor today and I made a three so that’s awesome and a bucket list thing, and now practicing is the next one so I get to cross off two of them so it’s awesome. It’s awesome and I’m thankful to have the opportunity. It’s a great facility and just blessed to have this opportunity today,” said Rams designated hitter Tripp Clark.