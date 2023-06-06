CARY, N.C. — As Angelo State baseball gets set for game number two at the Division II College World Series Tuesday night against North Greenville, the journey to Cary hasn’t been so easy for everyone on the team.

For the last two seasons, Rams catcher Tyler Boggs has worked through a handful of injuries.

“I got to the point where I didn’t think I was going to play again,” said Boggs.

He says while it has been a struggle, remaining positive has been key.

“So my mental state there was I just needed to do everything I could to help the team be good without being on the field so that was me being trying to be positive, trying to be a role model to the younger guys, and just try and do things the right way,” said Boggs.

Doing things the right way, but also doing what he can to get back on the field to do what he loves.

“God gives these battles to the people he believes can face them and so I truly believe that’s why I have had these injuries and overcome them because that’s what I was supposed to do,” said Boggs.

Boggs says overcoming his injuries was just one factor, but working to be an every day player on the Rams roster and helping the team get to this point of the season was also something he strived towards.

“Getting this opportunity to come out and play, it was something I definitely didn’t take for granted, and at the end of the day I couldn’t care less how I played, I get to come out and spend another year with my brothers and coaches,” said Boggs.

So now that Boggs has returned to the diamond, he’s had the chance to play alongside his brothers once again, and doing just that in the College World Series.

“I’m excited to just be able to tell my friends, my family, and my kids, someday that this is a special group of people, and to say that we’ve done it three years in a row is very impressive,” said Boggs.

So with Angelo State back in the College World Series for the third straight year, maybe the third time will be the charm for Boggs and company to bring home the program’s first national championship..

“The ultimate goal is to win the National Championship. Regardless of anything, if we win that National Championship, it’s going to mean the world to the team, the coaches, parents, families, and all-in-all the community of San Angelo”