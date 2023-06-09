CARY, N.C. — A day after the Angelo State baseball team punched their ticket to their first trip to the Division II National Championship, the Rams officially know who they will play on Championship Saturday.

The Rollins Tars defeated Cal State San Bernardino 10-8 Friday afternoon in a winner take all game out of Bracket #1.

Saturday’s meeting between the Tars and Rams will be the first meeting between the two squads as the Rams sit a game away from the program’s first ever National Championship.

“I think we scored every inning we got the lead off guy on last night, and that’s a huge key for us and a huge part of our identity,” said Rams head coach Kevin Brooks.

The Rams defeated Southern New Hampshire Thursday night for the second time in the NCAA Baseball Championships 6-3 to book their ticket to the title game.

“We trust our pitching to go out and throw strikes, and we trust our defense. There’s a reason we are the top defense in the country, and you trust your players to go use their skill set,” said Brooks.

Angelo State and Rollins play Saturday at 12:30 CT, with the Rams just needing to win one game. If the Tars were to beat ASU in the first game, a winner take all game would be played 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.