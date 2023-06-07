CARY, N.C. — The Angelo State baseball team are back in the same situation this season, as they were back in 2021. A 2-0 start to the Division II Baseball National Tournament, but are hoping for a different result this time around.

Back in 2021, the Rams picked up wins against Wingate and Seton Hill, before dropping back-to-back games to the Bulldogs.

Two years later, ASU finds themselves sitting at 2-0, a win away from their program’s first-ever trip to the National Championship ready to finish the job.

Angelo State punched their ticket to this year’s National Semifinal with a 6-2 victory Tuesday night, getting revenge on the Crusaders who beat them last year.

“Last night felt so good. With it being my last year, it kind of teared me up last night just because you aren’t going to get many moments like that left and just for last night to be so special and just to be able to win like that with such a team effort and to play so well together and it was just amazing to have that feeling but we aren’t done and that game doesn’t matter. Our ultimate goal is to win a national championship and that’s just one more step to get there,” said Rams outfielder Jackson Hardy.

Angelo State will play Southern New Hampshire Thursday at 5:00 p.m. CT. with a trip to the National Championship on the line.