SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the Angelo State baseball team gears up for their opening round game in the Division II College World Series, coverage from Cary began on both KLST and KSAN on Friday.

Friday morning before day two of practice at the College World Series for the Rams, Angelo State was able to truly soak in the moment of being here.

The Rams were able to take pictures at the opening of the park of all the cool sights that the NCAA provides for these 8 teams here in Cary, but one of those chill moments was the flag raising for ASU truly solidifying the fact that you’ve made it to the CWS.

That flag, raised by a group of seniors will stay raised until the Rams wrap up action here.

“It’s a familiar sight for a lot of us and it’s just a great place to be and these guys put on a great show for us and hopefully, we can keep going to work and be here as many days as we can,” said Rams infielder Jordan Williams.

Once that was over with, it was back to business this afternoon for the Rams, getting in their second scheduled practice day here in Cary. The teams get 45 minutes to work on fielding, and to take batting practice to get a feel of what conditions will be like come game time.

“Yeah it’s the start of the tournament, and you know we are excited to be here and get to work. We are excited to get to work every day and hopefully, at the end of this, we will be the last ones standing,” said Williams.

Game one for Angelo State is the final game of the opening round here in Cary. The opening round of action begins tomorrow here at the College World Series, but for the Rams, it’s a rematch of last year’s opening round game between Southern New Hampshire in which ASU won 7-4.

Stay with KLST, KSAN, and Concho Valley Homepage throughout the duration of the Rams in the Division II College World Series for exclusive reports from Cary.