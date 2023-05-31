SAN ANGELO, TX. — As we draw closer to the beginning of the 2023 Division II Baseball College World Series over in Cary, North Carolina, Angelo State baseball departed from San Angelo Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams packed their belongings, gear, and everything they need and took the short drive from the Norris Clubhouse to Mathias Airport before departing to Cary.

Also on Wednesday, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced that five Rams have received All-Region honors, headlined by ASU starting pitcher Kade Bragg, the 2023 region pitcher of the year.

Bragg leads all of Division II in earned run average at 1.03 and wins this season with 14 as this was the third organization to name him region pitcher of the year (NCBWA and D2CCA).

Joining Bragg on the First-Team All-Region team is Rams outfielder Jacob Guerrero who leads the Rams with a .424 batting average, and 23 doubles along with starting pitcher Aaron Munson who is 9-2 on the season with a 3.83 ERA.

Angelo State designated hitter Tripp Clark and starting pitcher Braxton Pearson received All-Region second-team honors this season.

Coverage from Cary, North Carolina, and the College World Series begins Friday on KLST, ahead of the third-seeded Rams opening round game against sixth-seeded Southern New Hampshire on Sunday slated for a 12:30 p.m. central time first pitch.