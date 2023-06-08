CARY, N.C. — For the first time in program history, the Angelo State baseball team advanced advanced to the NCAA Division II Baseball title game after defeating Southern New Hampshire 5-3 on Thursday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning after a Jackson Hardy bunt scoring Austin Beck, and Justin Harris singled to left scoring Hardy.

Braxton Pearson started on the mound for Angelo State, throwing five scoreless innings with only three hits with one strikeout.

The Rams added two more runs in the fifth on a triple by Jacob Guerrero that plated home Thomas Cain, and Tripp Clark hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Guerrero, making it a 4-0 game.

In the eighth, Clark came home on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Williams to extend the lead to 5-0.

Caleb Heuertz threw three innings of relief, and Scott Ellis pitched the final inning shutting the door on the Penmen and their comeback.

The Rams will play for a national championship on Saturday, June 10 at 12:30 CT against the winner of No. 4 Rollins and No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino which takes place on Friday.