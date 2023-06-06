CARY, N.C. — The three-seeded Angelo State baseball team punched their ticket to the National Semifinals of the 2023 DII National Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 win over two-seeded North Greenville.

After four scoreless innings, the Rams would open the scoring after back-to-back bunt hits, which turned into Justin Harris scoring Jordan Williams, and Jackson Hardy to give ASU a 2-0 lead.

However, the lead for ASU would be short-lived, as North Greenville tied the ballgame up at two with a two-run homer to right field.

But the Rams would punch back with a run in the seventh off a squeeze bunt by Hardy to score Austin Beck to give the Rams a 3-2.

Angelo State would add two more runs in the eighth as Beck was walked with the bases loaded and a pitch hit Jordan Williams.

Kade Bragg, the Division II Pitcher of the Year, picked up his 15th win of the season, allowing just five hits, and two runs in eight innings of work collecting eight strikeouts.

The Rams would add another run in the ninth thanks to a Thomas Cain sacrifice bunt-scoring Kam Kelton.

Scott Ellis came in and closed the door, shutting the door, ending the game with a strikeout.

With the win, Angelo State moves to 54-9 on the season and will play the winner of No. 6 Southern New Hampshire and No. 2 North Greenville on Thursday, June 8th at 6 p.m.