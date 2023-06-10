CARY, N.C. — The Angelo State baseball team claimed victory on Championship Saturday, defeating Rollins in 2023 Division II National Championship defeating Rollins 6-5 to earn the program’s first National Championship.

The Rams end the season with a 56-9 overall record, setting both the Angelo State and Lone Star Conference win records while earning the first men’s national championship in the Rams NCAA era.

The Rams would open the scoring on Saturday with a Jacob Guerrero single plating home Justin Harris in the third inning.

After Rollins tied the game in the fourth, Guerrero would make history for the Rams in Cary hitting the program’s first home run, a two-run shot to left field giving the Rams a 3-1 lead.

Aaron Munson started on the mound for the Rams, tossing five 1/3 innings with two runs on five hits to go with four strikeouts. He finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Rollins would get within a run in the sixth, but a Tripp Clark double would score Thomas Cain and Harris to push the Rams in front 5-2.

The Rams would add a run in the eighth, which proved to be crucial, as the Tars would plate three in the top of the ninth, before Kade Bragg shut the door on their comeback.

Austin Teel, Scott Ellis, and Bragg would all pitch in relief for ASU on Saturday, striking out six, allowing just three runs in three and two thirds innings.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. This is our first national championship in a men’s sport in NCAA for our school and I’m glad this group was able to accomplish it. We knew it was going to come and it means so much to all the guys who have been through the program and I’m just really happy for these guys,” said Rams head coach Kevin Brooks.

“All the guys that I have played over these last five years with, to do it for them is just so special. This group is so special and just all the hours, all the hard work has paid off because we are National Champions and it’s crazy,” said Rams outfielder Thomas Cain.

“I couldn’t do it without my coaches and they mean the world to me. Two years ago if you told me I was going to be MVP as a pitcher I would’ve told you that’s not happening so I just want to thank god for this opportunity and there’s one last thing to say, we are National Champions,” said Rams pitcher Aaron Munson.