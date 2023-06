SAN ANGELO, TX. — Tuesday afternoon, 70 Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado athletes showed off their talents to the Angelo State baseball coaching staff during their summer baseball showcase.

Out of the athletes in attendance, a handful from the Wall baseball team was able to display their raw talents to the ASU coaching staff in a camp that followed a typical MLB scouting format with 60-yard dash times, infield and outfield position work, catchers pop times, batting practice and pitchers bullpen.