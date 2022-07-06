SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State has announced the start times for the 2022 football season, that gets started September 1st at home against Chadron State.

The Rams are hoping to replicate what they did last season, advancing to the third round of the NCAA tournament for only the second time in program history, tallying 11 wins, the most since 1989.

Below is the dates and times for the 2022 schedule for the Rams. All times are CST.

Sep. 1st vs Chadron State – 7 p.m.

Sep. 10 @ Colorado School of Mines – 1 p.m.

Sep. 17 @ UT Permian Basin – 7 p.m.

Sep. 24 vs West Texas A&M – 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Western Oregon – 3 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs Eastern New Mexico – 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Western New Mexico – 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs Texas A&M Kingsville – 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 @ Simon Fraser – 8 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs Central Washington – 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 @ Midwestern State – 1 p.m.