SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Athletics has announced that the home basketball matchups scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 will be Shannon Appreciation Night.

All employees, along with their spouses and dependents, of San Angelo’s largest medical provider can get into the Junell Center for free and cheer on the Belles and the Rams when they take on the Midwestern State Mustangs.

The Rambelles (13-2, 8-1) come into the matchup red hot, upsetting then-No. 13 West Texas A&M 60-53 on Jan. 5 and beating Lubbock Christian 53-51 on Saturday, Jan. 7 thanks to a last-second shot by forward Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant. The week of excellence continued as Pleasant and guard Sawyer Lloyd was named Lone Star Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week respectively on Monday, Jan 9.

The Rams (11-3, 7-1) are riding an eight-game home winning streak dating back to last season after defeating the West Texas A&M Buffs on Jan. 5 and then taking care of Lubbock Christian on Jan 7 to a score of 77-65. Following the victories, Kevon Godwin and Steve Webb were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors respectively on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Belles will tip off at 5:30 p.m. against the Mustangs and the Rams will start 30 minutes following its conclusion.