Angelo State AD James Reid gives update on fall sports through town hall

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Angelo State University held a virtual town hall that addressed many questions and concerns regarding fall athletics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lone Star Conference announced that fall sports will be pushed back for 2020, with practices beginning on August 24th. For more on the decision from the LSC, click here.

Athletics Director James Reid, Associate Athletic Director of Academic Services and Senior Women’s Administrator Joe’l Sefcik, and Development Officer Kevin Pepper were among the panel members. Rebekah Brackin, Communications and Marketing Director, moderated the town hall.

One of the first questions Reid addressed was whether or not spectators will be allowed at sporting events in 2020.

“Obviously we want fans there, our student-athletes want fans there,” Reid said. “What that looks like ultimately is dictated by what the State of Texas will allow. Currently, guidelines are allowing 50-percent capacity. We will make sure that we educate those that choose to come to our venues about what the guidelines and recommendations are. And then we will be constantly monitoring this throughout the events to make sure that social distancing is being practiced. “

As Coronavirus continues to spread throughout Texas, Angelo State will be taking many steps to prevent students, coaches, staff, and student-athletes from contracting the virus. Face coverings will be required, pre-screenings before arriving on campus, and social distancing when possible are many of the stringent policies Angelo State has put in place.

“There is a seven day waiting period once they get here before they can access our athletic facilities. We’ve created a daily wellness screen and allows our students and student-athletes to answer questions and they get a badge that shows up on their phone and allows them access into the building. I required our entire athletic department staff, as well as the other campus community members, to complete a seven hour course through John Hopkins University related to contact tracing and COVID-19 issues, Reid said.

If a student-athlete, coach or staff member does happen to test positive for COVID-19, Reid said that individual will be isolated and quarantined as part of their thorough plan in place, which is campus wide.

For more information from the Angelo State Town Hall, click here.

More Stories for you

• LSC pushes back start of Fall 2020 Season

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced on Friday that its delaying the start of the Fall 2020 season d…

• Central’s Davis ‘ecstatic’ with UIL’s decision on football

The high school football community had been patiently waiting for months, shifting through scenarios and rumors, on a…

• UIL modifies 2020-21 Activities Calendar, provides updates to COVID-19 guidelines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced its long-awaited updates to the 2020-21 A…

• Over 40 campers participate in ASU Elite Camp

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Angelo State Soccer’s Elite Camp kicked off on Saturday at the ASU Soccer Field. This year’s camp…

• Pitchers, Catchers Summer Blast offers softball instruction from top area talent

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Around 40 girls took part in the 2020 Pitchers and Catchers Summer Blast Saturday morning at the T…

• Former Bobcat, Howard named to Preseason All-Big 12 team

SAN ANGELO — Former Central standout, Eli Howard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Last season, the…