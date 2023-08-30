SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State volleyball team begins the 2023 season starting on Friday when the Belles host the 15th Annual Kathleen Brasfield Invitational.

The Belles will look to return to their winning ways following an eighth-place finish a year ago in the Lone Star Conference, and missing out on a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, ASU returns four starters, while adding seven newcomers, including a pair of in-conference transfers looking to get back to the standard of Belle volleyball.

“It was actually a great year for growth last year and we learned a lot of things about ourselves and we are taking that into this year so if we don’t grow this year, we missed out on an opportunity. We are always learning, and always growing and I think lessons we learned last year will really help carry us this year,” said head coach Chuck Waddington.

The Belles are 42-5 in the KBI and are looking to use this weekend of action as a catapult to start the season off on the right foot.

“This year we sped up our offense more, we are more disciplined on our blocks, our defense, servicing, just everything coming together so we can all play better and excel our performance so we can compete at a higher level,” said Belles defensive specialist Ireland Ferguson.

The Belles begin action Friday at noon when they take on Southwest (NM). The match will begin at 12 p.m. at Stephens Arena inside the Junell Center.