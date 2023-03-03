SAN ANGELO, TX— “Many people don’t think of pageants and athletes together. There is like this wall that they have, this barrier, and they think you can only do one, and you can’t do the other. I am here to show people that you can do both,” said outside hitter Taylinn Herzig.

Herzig is a 14-year-old who has accomplished and balanced quite a bit at a young age. She is the reigning Miss Jr Teen Regency International of 2022 and has competed on the world stage representing Texas.

“I was so lucky. I was so happy to be able to bring my platform with my crown and my title even just at State. Going to the Internationals after winning the Texas title, I had a lot more pressure. I was a little bit older, and Internationals is a huge thing,” said Herzig.

She has found success in the pageant world and on the court. Her mindset keeps her going throughout both.

“I was playing against 15-year-olds at 13. So you have to be confident even in pageants. You have to go into an interview room confident, even if you’re freaking out inside. It’s all about faking it until you make it,” said Herzig.

Her club volleyball team, Angelo Rise, has built a support system for their athletes to help Taylinn achieve in every aspect.

“They go hand and hand. You have to be mentally strong and physically strong in both areas, and I think she dominates that. She rocks being the pageant queen, and she’s rocking it on the court right now,” said Ana Boding, Club Director and President of Angelo Rise Volleyball.

“We support them. We believe we are a family. So if she is celebrating, we are celebrating. If she’s sad, we are sad. But the fact that her growth comes from volleyball and pageants crosses over in her character,” said Edward Welch, Club Director of Angelo Rise Volleyball.

The sky is the limit for her future, and what’s next? Just a lifetime of experiences to grow as a person.

“Not like a main goal other than just being able to branch out in pageants because after I give up my title I don’t know what the future holds for me. For volleyball, just being as successful as I possibly can but with pageants, it’s just so amazing to have this opportunity at such a young age,” said Herzig.