SAN ANGELO, TX — The seventh ranked Angelo State football team kicked off the 2022 season with a 35-0 victory over Chadron State Thursday night.

Zach Bronkhorst threw two touchdowns and 233 yards, and rushed for one as well. Nate Omayebu rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Alfred Grear rushed for 111 yards.

The Rams are back in action next Saturday on the road when they take on Colorado School of Mines.