2020 Big Country FCA All-Star Festival canceled

ABILENE– The 21st annual FCA All-Star Festival has been canceled due to the widespread concerns of COVID-19, announced by the FCA staff in a press release. The festival was scheduled for June 7-13th.

“Contemplating the latest information, we feel canceling the festival is the best decision to protect the health and well-being of our 323 selected student-athletes, the 36 coaches chosen to lead them, local communities that host and support our games as well as the hundreds of volunteers who serve the festival so well.”

The full press release can be viewed below. For more information, visit http://bigcountryfca.org/allstar.

