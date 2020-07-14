179 Angelo State student-athletes make LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced that 2,667 student-athletes have been recognized for their academic achievements during the 2019-20 spring semester with places on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
St. Edward’s had 200 student-athletes named to the honor roll to lead all LSC institutions. West Texas A&M was second with 188 honorees followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville (184), Angelo State (179) and Texas A&M-Commerce (174) in third through fifth.
Of the 2,667 honorees, 931 (34.9%) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. SEU led the way with 76 student-athletes completing flawless semesters followed by WT’s 75. ASU, Tarleton and UT Tyler all tied for third with 64 student-athletes earning 4.0 GPAs.
Softball had a league-high 98 student-athletes earn perfect GPAs followed by women’s soccer (95), volleyball (86) and women’s basketball (83).
The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
Here’s how many student-athletes each ASU athletic program placed on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: football (34), men’s track and field (26), women’s soccer (23), baseball (21), women’s track and field (19), softball (11), volleyball (9), women’s tennis (9), women’s golf (8), women’s tennis (8), men’s basketball (4), athletic training (7).
The following is the complete list of Angelo State student-athletes who were recognized, 4.0 students are marked with an asterisk.
|Stewart
|Hayden
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Athletic Training
|Thomason
|Austin
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Baseball
|Britting
|Levi
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Robertson
|Chevy
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Gordon
|Megan
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Softball
|Strother
|Jade
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Softball
|Wickemeyer
|Sonja
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Women’s Golf
|Warren
|Allyson
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Schneemann
|Anna
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Dickerson
|Darrick
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|Etuk
|Anietie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|French
|Leddy
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|Haangana
|Christian
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|Quinton
|Joshua
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|Wozniak
|Andrew
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Football
|Shope
|Hatty
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Softball
|Stroud
|Mykayla
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Softball
|Coulter
|Haley
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Volleyball
|Marov
|Lana
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Basketball
|Chowning
|Kensi
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Golf
|Howard
|Amy
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Golf
|Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn
|Mia Estelle
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Denn
|Meagan
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Keoughan
|Emily
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Norris
|Amber
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Gonzalez Ramirez
|Valentina
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Gubbels
|Zoe
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Maitrot
|Lucie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Ovcina
|Ena
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Buley
|Austin
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Baseball
|Childers
|Carson
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Baseball
|Defelice
|Jared
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Football
|Piel
|Jacob
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Football
|Spyridonidis
|Alexandros
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Lerma
|Ashlyn
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Softball
|Scheurer
|Paxton
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Softball
|Zeigler
|Avery
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Softball
|Berg
|Sophia
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Volleyball
|Preston
|Morgan
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Volleyball
|Jackson
|Joselyn
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Golf
|Tomlinson
|Taylor
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Golf
|De Oliveira
|Ophelie
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Porter
|Hannah
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Hampton
|Kylie
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Souza
|Chloe
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Villagrand
|Gabriela
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Ramic
|Andrea
|Angelo State
|So.
|*
|Women’s Tennis
|Clark
|Richard
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Baseball
|Reeh
|Travis
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Men’s Basketball
|Laib
|Marius
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Morgan
|Thomas
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Krupa
|Jacob
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Watson
|Ethan
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Hillman
|Emily
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Volleyball
|Lloyd
|Sawyer
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Basketball
|Rocha
|Samantha
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Basketball
|Torres
|Mia
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Basketball
|McDaniel
|Zykia
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Poole
|Cameron
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Rocha
|Samantha
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Czarnecki
|Mia
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Rimbey
|Olivia
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Stokes
|Madison
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Troost
|Bianca
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|*
|Women’s Soccer
|Boyd
|Elizabeth
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Davenport
|Elisabeth
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Kemp
|Ashley
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Todd
|Blaine
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Athletic Training
|Mendoza
|Tyler
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Baseball
|Novak
|Nicholas
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Baseball
|Weaver
|Austin
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Baseball
|Reedus
|Camron
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Calvert
|William
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Jones
|Trivett
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Vaughan
|Ezekiel
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Vasquez
|Victoria
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Softball
|Davis
|Kristian
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Manoury
|Perrine
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Osakue
|Daisy
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Dreux
|Melanie
|Angelo State
|Sr.
|Women’s Tennis
|Holt
|Mackenzie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Athletic Training
|Bramlett
|Parker
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Lee
|Justin
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Rogers
|Jacob
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Tadlock
|Travis
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Allen
|Colton
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Chism
|Torrian
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Gilbert
|Spencer
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Mcelrath
|Dane
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Ray
|Jake
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Rotherham
|Charles
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Staten
|Steven
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Thomas
|Alize
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Football
|Williams
|Paul
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Cross
|Cameron
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|White
|Austin
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Corbin
|Makayla
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Softball
|Hill
|Meagan
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Softball
|Ledyard
|Lindsey
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Guadian
|Megan
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Wicklund
|Anna
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Golf
|Rivera
|Genevie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Villareal
|Tillie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Williams
|Octavyia
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Crenwelge
|Jacquelyn
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Mayo
|Raeana
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Brezgiel
|Marissa
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|McNeme
|Avery
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Becht
|Virginie
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|Women’s Tennis
|Allen
|Baylee
|Angelo State
|So.
|Athletic Training
|Hardy
|Jackson
|Angelo State
|So.
|Baseball
|Morgan
|Jake
|Angelo State
|So.
|Baseball
|Seymore
|Tyler
|Angelo State
|So.
|Baseball
|Williams
|Jordan
|Angelo State
|So.
|Baseball
|Cavanaugh
|Cameron
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Dunham
|Michael
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Johnston
|Jacob
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Jones
|Paul
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Kneeskern
|John
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|McCoy
|G’Karri
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Pegues
|Justin
|Angelo State
|So.
|Football
|Andrade
|Decio
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Lapeyrie
|Maxime
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Stephens
|Jon
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Stoute
|Holden
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Walsh
|Matthew
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Brown
|James
|Angelo State
|So.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Burns
|Maleya
|Angelo State
|So.
|Softball
|Gilbreath
|Kailyn
|Angelo State
|So.
|Volleyball
|Hanssen
|Makenna
|Angelo State
|So.
|Volleyball
|Patton
|Chloe
|Angelo State
|So.
|Volleyball
|White
|Grace
|Angelo State
|So.
|Volleyball
|Terry
|Nicole
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Golf
|Porter
|Sarah
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Duhon
|Karlea
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Henning
|Kelsey
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Kyle
|Maddison
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Miller
|Kira
|Angelo State
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Arrington
|Judson
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Davis
|Aiden
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Gallant
|Jacob
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Mehrmann
|Hilton
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Pulpan
|Cole
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Winn
|Derrick
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Baseball
|Carter
|Matthew
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|English
|Layton
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Green
|Rasheen
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Harry
|James
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Ladia
|Kameron
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Mayes
|Ananias
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|McConahey
|Jason
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|McKinney
|Jordan
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Patrick
|Willis
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Rascoe
|Eric
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Thompson
|Christopher
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Football
|Nunley
|Andre
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Basketball
|Davila Villagran
|Ruben
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Deysel
|Devoux
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Hamil
|Zachary
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Humphreys
|Bradley
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Jetton
|Braden
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Johnson
|Adrian
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Pettorossi
|Diego
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Scalet
|Ryan
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|French
|Patricia
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Basketball
|Strube
|Skyler
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Golf
|Coble
|Keegan
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Holloway
|Alana
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Walters
|Shiean
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
|Beaird
|Rebeca
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Zamzow
|Chloe
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
|Daniel
|Madison
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Detmer
|Katherine
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Hill
|Cassidy
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Lewis
|Journee
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Morris
|Tristen
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Rodriguez
|Cindy
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Solis
|Valerie
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Rodriguez Perez
|Dianela
|Angelo State
|Fr.
|Women’s Tennis
