179 Angelo State student-athletes make LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced that 2,667 student-athletes have been recognized for their academic achievements during the 2019-20 spring semester with places on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.



St. Edward’s had 200 student-athletes named to the honor roll to lead all LSC institutions. West Texas A&M was second with 188 honorees followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville (184), Angelo State (179) and Texas A&M-Commerce (174) in third through fifth.



Of the 2,667 honorees, 931 (34.9%) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. SEU led the way with 76 student-athletes completing flawless semesters followed by WT’s 75. ASU, Tarleton and UT Tyler all tied for third with 64 student-athletes earning 4.0 GPAs.



Softball had a league-high 98 student-athletes earn perfect GPAs followed by women’s soccer (95), volleyball (86) and women’s basketball (83).



The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Here’s how many student-athletes each ASU athletic program placed on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: football (34), men’s track and field (26), women’s soccer (23), baseball (21), women’s track and field (19), softball (11), volleyball (9), women’s tennis (9), women’s golf (8), women’s tennis (8), men’s basketball (4), athletic training (7).

The following is the complete list of Angelo State student-athletes who were recognized, 4.0 students are marked with an asterisk.

Last Name First Name School Yr. 4.0 GPA Sport (s) Stewart Hayden Angelo State Sr. * Athletic Training Thomason Austin Angelo State Sr. * Baseball Britting Levi Angelo State Sr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Robertson Chevy Angelo State Sr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Gordon Megan Angelo State Sr. * Softball Strother Jade Angelo State Sr. * Softball Wickemeyer Sonja Angelo State Sr. * Women’s Golf Warren Allyson Angelo State Sr. * Women’s Soccer Schneemann Anna Angelo State Sr. * Women’s Tennis Dickerson Darrick Angelo State Jr. * Football Etuk Anietie Angelo State Jr. * Football French Leddy Angelo State Jr. * Football Haangana Christian Angelo State Jr. * Football Quinton Joshua Angelo State Jr. * Football Wozniak Andrew Angelo State Jr. * Football Shope Hatty Angelo State Jr. * Softball Stroud Mykayla Angelo State Jr. * Softball Coulter Haley Angelo State Jr. * Volleyball Marov Lana Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Basketball Chowning Kensi Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Golf Howard Amy Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Golf Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn Mia Estelle Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Denn Meagan Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Soccer Keoughan Emily Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Soccer Norris Amber Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Soccer Gonzalez Ramirez Valentina Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Tennis Gubbels Zoe Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Tennis Maitrot Lucie Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Tennis Ovcina Ena Angelo State Jr. * Women’s Tennis Buley Austin Angelo State So. * Baseball Childers Carson Angelo State So. * Baseball Defelice Jared Angelo State So. * Football Piel Jacob Angelo State So. * Football Spyridonidis Alexandros Angelo State So. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Lerma Ashlyn Angelo State So. * Softball Scheurer Paxton Angelo State So. * Softball Zeigler Avery Angelo State So. * Softball Berg Sophia Angelo State So. * Volleyball Preston Morgan Angelo State So. * Volleyball Jackson Joselyn Angelo State So. * Women’s Golf Tomlinson Taylor Angelo State So. * Women’s Golf De Oliveira Ophelie Angelo State So. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Porter Hannah Angelo State So. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Hampton Kylie Angelo State So. * Women’s Soccer Souza Chloe Angelo State So. * Women’s Soccer Villagrand Gabriela Angelo State So. * Women’s Soccer Ramic Andrea Angelo State So. * Women’s Tennis Clark Richard Angelo State Fr. * Baseball Reeh Travis Angelo State Fr. * Men’s Basketball Laib Marius Angelo State Fr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Morgan Thomas Angelo State Fr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Krupa Jacob Angelo State Fr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Watson Ethan Angelo State Fr. * Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Hillman Emily Angelo State Fr. * Volleyball Lloyd Sawyer Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Basketball Rocha Samantha Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Basketball Torres Mia Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Basketball McDaniel Zykia Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Poole Cameron Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Rocha Samantha Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Czarnecki Mia Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Soccer Rimbey Olivia Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Soccer Stokes Madison Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Soccer Troost Bianca Angelo State Fr. * Women’s Soccer Boyd Elizabeth Angelo State Sr. Athletic Training Davenport Elisabeth Angelo State Sr. Athletic Training Kemp Ashley Angelo State Sr. Athletic Training Todd Blaine Angelo State Sr. Athletic Training Mendoza Tyler Angelo State Sr. Baseball Novak Nicholas Angelo State Sr. Baseball Weaver Austin Angelo State Sr. Baseball Reedus Camron Angelo State Sr. Men’s Basketball Calvert William Angelo State Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Jones Trivett Angelo State Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Vaughan Ezekiel Angelo State Sr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Vasquez Victoria Angelo State Sr. Softball Davis Kristian Angelo State Sr. Women’s Basketball Manoury Perrine Angelo State Sr. Women’s Basketball Osakue Daisy Angelo State Sr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Dreux Melanie Angelo State Sr. Women’s Tennis Holt Mackenzie Angelo State Jr. Athletic Training Bramlett Parker Angelo State Jr. Baseball Lee Justin Angelo State Jr. Baseball Rogers Jacob Angelo State Jr. Baseball Tadlock Travis Angelo State Jr. Baseball Allen Colton Angelo State Jr. Football Chism Torrian Angelo State Jr. Football Gilbert Spencer Angelo State Jr. Football Mcelrath Dane Angelo State Jr. Football Ray Jake Angelo State Jr. Football Rotherham Charles Angelo State Jr. Football Staten Steven Angelo State Jr. Football Thomas Alize Angelo State Jr. Football Williams Paul Angelo State Jr. Men’s Basketball Cross Cameron Angelo State Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field White Austin Angelo State Jr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Corbin Makayla Angelo State Jr. Softball Hill Meagan Angelo State Jr. Softball Ledyard Lindsey Angelo State Jr. Volleyball Guadian Megan Angelo State Jr. Women’s Basketball Wicklund Anna Angelo State Jr. Women’s Golf Rivera Genevie Angelo State Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Villareal Tillie Angelo State Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Williams Octavyia Angelo State Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Crenwelge Jacquelyn Angelo State Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Mayo Raeana Angelo State Jr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Brezgiel Marissa Angelo State Jr. Women’s Soccer McNeme Avery Angelo State Jr. Women’s Soccer Becht Virginie Angelo State Jr. Women’s Tennis Allen Baylee Angelo State So. Athletic Training Hardy Jackson Angelo State So. Baseball Morgan Jake Angelo State So. Baseball Seymore Tyler Angelo State So. Baseball Williams Jordan Angelo State So. Baseball Cavanaugh Cameron Angelo State So. Football Dunham Michael Angelo State So. Football Johnston Jacob Angelo State So. Football Jones Paul Angelo State So. Football Kneeskern John Angelo State So. Football McCoy G’Karri Angelo State So. Football Pegues Justin Angelo State So. Football Andrade Decio Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Lapeyrie Maxime Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Stephens Jon Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Stoute Holden Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Walsh Matthew Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Brown James Angelo State So. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Burns Maleya Angelo State So. Softball Gilbreath Kailyn Angelo State So. Volleyball Hanssen Makenna Angelo State So. Volleyball Patton Chloe Angelo State So. Volleyball White Grace Angelo State So. Volleyball Terry Nicole Angelo State So. Women’s Golf Porter Sarah Angelo State So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Duhon Karlea Angelo State So. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Henning Kelsey Angelo State So. Women’s Soccer Kyle Maddison Angelo State So. Women’s Soccer Miller Kira Angelo State So. Women’s Soccer Arrington Judson Angelo State Fr. Baseball Davis Aiden Angelo State Fr. Baseball Gallant Jacob Angelo State Fr. Baseball Mehrmann Hilton Angelo State Fr. Baseball Pulpan Cole Angelo State Fr. Baseball Winn Derrick Angelo State Fr. Baseball Carter Matthew Angelo State Fr. Football English Layton Angelo State Fr. Football Green Rasheen Angelo State Fr. Football Harry James Angelo State Fr. Football Ladia Kameron Angelo State Fr. Football Mayes Ananias Angelo State Fr. Football McConahey Jason Angelo State Fr. Football McKinney Jordan Angelo State Fr. Football Patrick Willis Angelo State Fr. Football Rascoe Eric Angelo State Fr. Football Thompson Christopher Angelo State Fr. Football Nunley Andre Angelo State Fr. Men’s Basketball Davila Villagran Ruben Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Deysel Devoux Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Hamil Zachary Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Humphreys Bradley Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Jetton Braden Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Johnson Adrian Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Pettorossi Diego Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Scalet Ryan Angelo State Fr. Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field French Patricia Angelo State Fr. Women’s Basketball Strube Skyler Angelo State Fr. Women’s Golf Coble Keegan Angelo State Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Holloway Alana Angelo State Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Walters Shiean Angelo State Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Beaird Rebeca Angelo State Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Zamzow Chloe Angelo State Fr. Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country Daniel Madison Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Detmer Katherine Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Hill Cassidy Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Lewis Journee Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Morris Tristen Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Rodriguez Cindy Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Solis Valerie Angelo State Fr. Women’s Soccer Rodriguez Perez Dianela Angelo State Fr. Women’s Tennis

