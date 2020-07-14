179 Angelo State student-athletes make LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

by: Lone Star Conference,

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced that 2,667 student-athletes have been recognized for their academic achievements during the 2019-20 spring semester with places on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

St. Edward’s had 200 student-athletes named to the honor roll to lead all LSC institutions. West Texas A&M was second with 188 honorees followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville (184), Angelo State (179) and Texas A&M-Commerce (174) in third through fifth.

Of the 2,667 honorees, 931 (34.9%) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. SEU led the way with 76 student-athletes completing flawless semesters followed by WT’s 75. ASU, Tarleton and UT Tyler all tied for third with 64 student-athletes earning 4.0 GPAs.

Softball had a league-high 98 student-athletes earn perfect GPAs followed by women’s soccer (95), volleyball (86) and women’s basketball (83).

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Here’s how many student-athletes each ASU athletic program placed on the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: football (34), men’s track and field (26), women’s soccer (23), baseball (21), women’s track and field (19), softball (11), volleyball (9), women’s tennis (9), women’s golf (8), women’s tennis (8), men’s basketball (4), athletic training (7).

The following is the complete list of Angelo State student-athletes who were recognized, 4.0 students are marked with an asterisk.

Last NameFirst NameSchoolYr.4.0 GPASport (s)
StewartHaydenAngelo StateSr.*Athletic Training
ThomasonAustinAngelo StateSr.*Baseball
BrittingLeviAngelo StateSr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
RobertsonChevyAngelo StateSr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
GordonMeganAngelo StateSr.*Softball
StrotherJadeAngelo StateSr.*Softball
WickemeyerSonjaAngelo StateSr.*Women’s Golf
WarrenAllysonAngelo StateSr.*Women’s Soccer
SchneemannAnnaAngelo StateSr.*Women’s Tennis
DickersonDarrickAngelo StateJr.*Football
EtukAnietieAngelo StateJr.*Football
FrenchLeddyAngelo StateJr.*Football
HaanganaChristianAngelo StateJr.*Football
QuintonJoshuaAngelo StateJr.*Football
WozniakAndrewAngelo StateJr.*Football
ShopeHattyAngelo StateJr.*Softball
StroudMykaylaAngelo StateJr.*Softball
CoulterHaleyAngelo StateJr.*Volleyball
MarovLanaAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Basketball
ChowningKensiAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Golf
HowardAmyAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Golf
Van Rheede van OudtshoornMia EstelleAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
DennMeaganAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Soccer
KeoughanEmilyAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Soccer
NorrisAmberAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Soccer
Gonzalez RamirezValentinaAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Tennis
GubbelsZoeAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Tennis
MaitrotLucieAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Tennis
OvcinaEnaAngelo StateJr.*Women’s Tennis
BuleyAustinAngelo StateSo.*Baseball
ChildersCarsonAngelo StateSo.*Baseball
DefeliceJaredAngelo StateSo.*Football
PielJacobAngelo StateSo.*Football
SpyridonidisAlexandrosAngelo StateSo.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
LermaAshlynAngelo StateSo.*Softball
ScheurerPaxtonAngelo StateSo.*Softball
ZeiglerAveryAngelo StateSo.*Softball
BergSophiaAngelo StateSo.*Volleyball
PrestonMorganAngelo StateSo.*Volleyball
JacksonJoselynAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Golf
TomlinsonTaylorAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Golf
De OliveiraOphelieAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
PorterHannahAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
HamptonKylieAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Soccer
SouzaChloeAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Soccer
VillagrandGabrielaAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Soccer
RamicAndreaAngelo StateSo.*Women’s Tennis
ClarkRichardAngelo StateFr.*Baseball
ReehTravisAngelo StateFr.*Men’s Basketball
LaibMariusAngelo StateFr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
MorganThomasAngelo StateFr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
KrupaJacobAngelo StateFr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
WatsonEthanAngelo StateFr.*Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
HillmanEmilyAngelo StateFr.*Volleyball
LloydSawyerAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Basketball
RochaSamanthaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Basketball
TorresMiaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Basketball
McDanielZykiaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
PooleCameronAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
RochaSamanthaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
CzarneckiMiaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Soccer
RimbeyOliviaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Soccer
StokesMadisonAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Soccer
TroostBiancaAngelo StateFr.*Women’s Soccer
BoydElizabethAngelo StateSr.Athletic Training
DavenportElisabethAngelo StateSr.Athletic Training
KempAshleyAngelo StateSr.Athletic Training
ToddBlaineAngelo StateSr.Athletic Training
MendozaTylerAngelo StateSr.Baseball
NovakNicholasAngelo StateSr.Baseball
WeaverAustinAngelo StateSr.Baseball
ReedusCamronAngelo StateSr.Men’s Basketball
CalvertWilliamAngelo StateSr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
JonesTrivettAngelo StateSr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
VaughanEzekielAngelo StateSr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
VasquezVictoriaAngelo StateSr.Softball
DavisKristianAngelo StateSr.Women’s Basketball
ManouryPerrineAngelo StateSr.Women’s Basketball
OsakueDaisyAngelo StateSr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
DreuxMelanieAngelo StateSr.Women’s Tennis
HoltMackenzieAngelo StateJr.Athletic Training
BramlettParkerAngelo StateJr.Baseball
LeeJustinAngelo StateJr.Baseball
RogersJacobAngelo StateJr.Baseball
TadlockTravisAngelo StateJr.Baseball
AllenColtonAngelo StateJr.Football
ChismTorrianAngelo StateJr.Football
GilbertSpencerAngelo StateJr.Football
McelrathDaneAngelo StateJr.Football
RayJakeAngelo StateJr.Football
RotherhamCharlesAngelo StateJr.Football
StatenStevenAngelo StateJr.Football
ThomasAlizeAngelo StateJr.Football
WilliamsPaulAngelo StateJr.Men’s Basketball
CrossCameronAngelo StateJr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
WhiteAustinAngelo StateJr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
CorbinMakaylaAngelo StateJr.Softball
HillMeaganAngelo StateJr.Softball
LedyardLindseyAngelo StateJr.Volleyball
GuadianMeganAngelo StateJr.Women’s Basketball
WicklundAnnaAngelo StateJr.Women’s Golf
RiveraGenevieAngelo StateJr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
VillarealTillieAngelo StateJr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
WilliamsOctavyiaAngelo StateJr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
CrenwelgeJacquelynAngelo StateJr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
MayoRaeanaAngelo StateJr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
BrezgielMarissaAngelo StateJr.Women’s Soccer
McNemeAveryAngelo StateJr.Women’s Soccer
BechtVirginieAngelo StateJr.Women’s Tennis
AllenBayleeAngelo StateSo.Athletic Training
HardyJacksonAngelo StateSo.Baseball
MorganJakeAngelo StateSo.Baseball
SeymoreTylerAngelo StateSo.Baseball
WilliamsJordanAngelo StateSo.Baseball
CavanaughCameronAngelo StateSo.Football
DunhamMichaelAngelo StateSo.Football
JohnstonJacobAngelo StateSo.Football
JonesPaulAngelo StateSo.Football
KneeskernJohnAngelo StateSo.Football
McCoyG’KarriAngelo StateSo.Football
PeguesJustinAngelo StateSo.Football
AndradeDecioAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
LapeyrieMaximeAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
StephensJonAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
StouteHoldenAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
WalshMatthewAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
BrownJamesAngelo StateSo.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
BurnsMaleyaAngelo StateSo.Softball
GilbreathKailynAngelo StateSo.Volleyball
HanssenMakennaAngelo StateSo.Volleyball
PattonChloeAngelo StateSo.Volleyball
WhiteGraceAngelo StateSo.Volleyball
TerryNicoleAngelo StateSo.Women’s Golf
PorterSarahAngelo StateSo.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
DuhonKarleaAngelo StateSo.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
HenningKelseyAngelo StateSo.Women’s Soccer
KyleMaddisonAngelo StateSo.Women’s Soccer
MillerKiraAngelo StateSo.Women’s Soccer
ArringtonJudsonAngelo StateFr.Baseball
DavisAidenAngelo StateFr.Baseball
GallantJacobAngelo StateFr.Baseball
MehrmannHiltonAngelo StateFr.Baseball
PulpanColeAngelo StateFr.Baseball
WinnDerrickAngelo StateFr.Baseball
CarterMatthewAngelo StateFr.Football
EnglishLaytonAngelo StateFr.Football
GreenRasheenAngelo StateFr.Football
HarryJamesAngelo StateFr.Football
LadiaKameronAngelo StateFr.Football
MayesAnaniasAngelo StateFr.Football
McConaheyJasonAngelo StateFr.Football
McKinneyJordanAngelo StateFr.Football
PatrickWillisAngelo StateFr.Football
RascoeEricAngelo StateFr.Football
ThompsonChristopherAngelo StateFr.Football
NunleyAndreAngelo StateFr.Men’s Basketball
Davila VillagranRubenAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
DeyselDevouxAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
HamilZacharyAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
HumphreysBradleyAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
JettonBradenAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
JohnsonAdrianAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
PettorossiDiegoAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
ScaletRyanAngelo StateFr.Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
FrenchPatriciaAngelo StateFr.Women’s Basketball
StrubeSkylerAngelo StateFr.Women’s Golf
CobleKeeganAngelo StateFr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
HollowayAlanaAngelo StateFr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
WaltersShieanAngelo StateFr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field
BeairdRebecaAngelo StateFr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
ZamzowChloeAngelo StateFr.Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country
DanielMadisonAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
DetmerKatherineAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
HillCassidyAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
LewisJourneeAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
MorrisTristenAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
RodriguezCindyAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
SolisValerieAngelo StateFr.Women’s Soccer
Rodriguez PerezDianelaAngelo StateFr.Women’s Tennis

